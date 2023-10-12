Oppo Find N3 Flip to compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Check price

Oppo Find N3 Flip has debuted in India at a price of Rs 94,999. It is the first flippable smartphone to feature a triple rear camera setup. The highlights of the newly launched flip phone includes a 120Hz refresh rate 6.80-inch AMOLED primary display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and support for 44W fast charging.

Here is how the Oppo Find N3 Flip price in India compares to its rivals’ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Oppo Find N3 Flip India Price

Oppo Find N3 Flip comes in one single variant that offer 12 GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 94,999. It comes in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colour options. The smartphone will go on sale in India on October 22 at 6pm on Flipkart.

As a part of the introductory offer, customers will get up to Rs 12,000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 India Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched in India in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant at a price of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999 in India. It is available in Mint, Cream, Graphite and Lavendar colour variants.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on SBI cards, on the purchase of this flip phone. The e-commerce platform will offer up to Rs 60,000 of exchange bonus.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India Price

Launched at Rs 89,999, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes in Glacier Blue, Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options.

During the ongoing Amazon sale, the smartphone is available at Rs 79,999, down by Rs 10,000. In addition to this, buyers will get Rs 6,250 instant discount on SBI cards. Customers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 57,000 as exchange bonus.

