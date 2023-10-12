OnePlus 11 5G available with Rs 6,000 discount, free earbuds: Check offer

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and OnePlus Diwali sale are offering great deals and discount on its flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G in India. On Amazon, along with the discount and bank offer, the buyers will also get a pair of free OnePlus TWS earbuds. Here are the details of the offers available in India right now.

OnePlus 11 5G discount

Launched at Rs 56,999, OnePlus 11 5G is now available at discount on Amazon. Buyers can get an Amazon coupon worth Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the smartphone in addition to an instant discount of Rs 2,250 on SBI Bank cards. Customers will get a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS buds worth Rs 3,999 free of cost. They can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 on Amazon.

On buying OnePlus 11 5G from the official OnePlus website, customers will get Rs 4,000 worth of coupon, Rs 3,000 of instant discount on ICICI Bank cards. They will also get 6 months of 100GB Google One cloud storage, and up to 6 months of YouTube Premium on us. Get 6 months of Spotify Premium for Free.

The smartphone is available in Titan Black, Emerald Green and Marble Odyssey colour variants.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display which is an LTPO3 panel and has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 50MP main camera, 48MP Ultra-wide camera and a 32 MP 2X telephoto lens. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh that supports100W fast charging.

In addition to OnePlus 11, other OnePlus smartphones like OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord and more are also available at a discount during the ongoing sale season. OnePlus Nord 3, launched at Rs 33,999, is available with a coupon worth Rs 2,000 and OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds free of cost.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, on the other hand, comes with an Amazon coupon worth Rs 500 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

