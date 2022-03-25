Apple has a ‘fix’ for the iOS 15.4 battery drain issue, but it’s not a great one

Apple rolled out its iOS 15.4 update recently which brought in the much-awaited support to unlock the iPhone with a mask on. However, post the update getting installed on the device, many users complained that their phone battery was draining faster than normal. Many users turned to social media to complain with one user claiming that his iPhone battery drained by 5 per cent in less than 10 minutes. Another user who has an iPhone 11, said from an all-day battery life, post update the battery drains to an empty by noon.

These battery issues were also echoed by iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users as well, including some users who are on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, two devices that are supposed to have great battery life.

Now, Apple usually does not confirm such issues, but Apple Support did reply to a tweet about battery drain issues. The reply from the official Apple Support handle for all purposes acknowledged the issue and then gave an explanation/solution for it.

"Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update. Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further,” Apple Support responded.

Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further. — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 19, 2022

Of course, this is not really a solution and is as effective as the IT department asking you to restart your device to fix any, and all, issues. Apple basically just told all iPhone users facing battery issues that such drop-offs in battery life are normal and it might take about a day or two for battery life to return to its previous levels.

Apple also posted a link to its battery support page titled “Maximizing Battery Life and Lifespan”.

This page has a list of suggestions iPhone users can follow to improve the battery life on their devices, with one of the first suggestions, ironically, being - “Update to the latest software”.

Suggestions regarding better battery life includes turning on Auto-Brightness, going on Low Power Mode, etc.

