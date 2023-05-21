Apple hiring people to work on AI-powered products for Siri, iOS and MacOS: Report

In an era characterised by economic instability and significant staff reductions within major tech companies, the demand for professionals working with artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise. With AI emerging as the latest trend, corporations are determined to remain at the forefront of technological advancements. Apple is now following suit by creating 176 new positions specifically dedicated to machine learning and AI.

According to a report by Pocket-lint, Apple has allocated 68 of these positions to the Siri department, signalling the company's commitment to enhancing its voice assistant technology. Additionally, 52 positions will focus on integrating AI into iOS, while 46 will be dedicated to macOS. Notably, several roles will require expertise spanning multiple products, underscoring Apple's intention to integrate AI seamlessly across its entire ecosystem.

Transparency is a priority for Apple as it embarks on this AI-driven endeavour. During a recent earnings call, an Apple spokesperson emphasised the company's deliberate and thoughtful approach to AI. Internal sources reveal that Apple has taken measures to restrict the usage of AI chatbots to safeguard sensitive information from being inadvertently exposed to the public.

While Apple has already announced a special Worldwide Developers Conference event scheduled for June 5, which focuses primarily on augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), there is speculation that the company may also shed light on its AI developments. With AI becoming increasingly intertwined with AR/VR technologies, Apple's strategic move to bolster its AI capabilities could potentially have significant implications for these emerging fields.

The WWDC is scheduled to start at 1 PM Eastern Time (ET) and 10 AM Pacific Time (PT) or 10.30 PM IST. Apple will stream the WWDC keynote live from its website and YouTube channel.

