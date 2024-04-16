Apple in talks with Tata Group's Titan and Chennai-based Murugappa Group to build iPhone camera: Report

Apple is in the final stages of discussions with Murugappa Group and Tata group’s Titan Company to assemble and possibly manufacture sub-components for iPhone camera modules, according to a report by The Economic Times. This move could increase Apple's dependence on the Indian supplier ecosystem for its products as it continues to shift operations away from China.

Related Articles

Currently, there are no Indian suppliers for Apple iPhone's camera module. The partnership with either Titan or Murugappa Group would make it a first. The report suggests that the decision on the partner is expected to be finalised in the next five to six months. The camera module is one of the most sophisticated pieces of technology in the Apple iPhone. The non-Pro models come with a dual camera whereas the Pro models come with a sophisticated triple camera setup.

Why Titan and Murugappa?

Both Titan and Murugappa groups have a strong background in high-precision manufacturing. In 2022, Murugappa Group acquired a 76 per cent stake in Noida-based camera module maker Moshine Electronics.

Titan Company owns Titan Engineering and Automation, which caters to global customers across industries such as defence and aerospace. Both Titan and Murugappa have qualified for government incentives to set up a semiconductor chip assembly unit in India. Tata Group is also building a $11-billion chip fab in Dholera, Gujarat.

Local sourcing could provide significant cost benefits for Apple, reducing its dependence on Chinese suppliers. Apple has become aggressive in its push to manufacture in India, backed by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Around 70 per cent of iPhones produced in India are exported, a figure set to increase.