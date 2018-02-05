Apple increases iPhone prices after customs duty hike in Budget 2018

Apple has increased iPhone prices for Indian markets upto Rs 3,210 across models. Prices were revised after customs duty on mobile phones and components was hiked in the Budget 2018. The prices of Apple Watch have also been increased by up to Rs 2,510 for Indian markets.

The increase in prices will be applicable on all iPhone models, except iPhone SE, the only Apple smartphone to be assembled in India. Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron makes iPhone SE for Apple as semi-knocked down units at a Karnataka-based facility.

In his Budget speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the customs duty on phones has been raised from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, and on certain mobile phone components to 15 per cent, to boost Make in India in mobile manufacturing and increase domestic value addition in the sector.

Also, smartwatches and wearables now attract 20 per cent, a two-fold increase, while that on specified parts and accessories of mobile phones has gone up to 15 per cent from the current range of 7.5-10 per cent. Experts believe this to increase the overall prices of imported smartphones around 3-4 per cent.

The change in prices of various models are as follows

iPhone X

The tenth anniversary edition smartphone by Apple, the iPhone X, drew eyeballs at the time of it launch for touching the $1000 mark. The 256GB variant of the phone has now been priced at Rs 1,08,930, which was selling for Rs 1,05,720. The 64GB variant will now be available at Rs 95,390 instead of Rs 92,430.

The priciest iPhone ever features A11 bionic chipset under the hood, a 5.8-inch OLED edge to edge panel, no fingerprint sensor and Face ID to compensate for the lack of it. The cameras on the phone have been tuned for seamless augmented reality experience.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

The 64GB variant of Apple iPhone 8 will be available at Rs 67,940, instead of Rs 66,120, whereas its 256GB variant will now be sold at Rs 81,500 as compared to Rs 79,420 earlier. The iPhone 8 Plus has been priced at Rs 77,560 for the 64GB variant, whereas the 256GB variant has been priced at Rs 91,110.

Launched last year alongside iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also features the A11 bionic chipset. Out of the two, the former sports a 4.7-inch display, whereas the latter has a 5.5-inch display, both Retina HD display.

The bigger iPhone 8 Plus gets a dual 12MP camera setup, whereas the iPhone gets a single 12MP shooter with improved optics.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 has been priced at Rs 52,370 for the 32GB variant whereas the 128GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 61,560. The new prices for 32GB variant of iPhone 7 Plus are Rs 62,840 and Rs 72,060 for the 128GB variant.

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Apple will now sell the Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) will be sold for Rs 42,900, and the iPhone 6S (128GB) will be sold for Rs 52,100. The iPhone 6S Plus (32GB) has been priced at 52,240.

Apple Watch

The prices of Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm have been increased from Rs 29,000 to Rs 32,380. The 42mm version has been priced at Rs 34,410 against Rs 31,900 earlier.

This is the second time Apple has hiked iPhone prices in two months, both times due to increase in import duties. Government had increased the levy on imported smartphones to 15 per cent from 10 per cent in December, to boost local manufacturing.