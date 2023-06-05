Apple introduces new iPadOS 17 with widgets, custom lock screen; check details

Apple has introduced a new update called iPadOS 17 for iPads, which will bring some changes to make them more personalized and versatile. The update includes a redesigned Lock Screen where you can choose your own pictures and fonts. You can also have dynamic photos that change throughout the day or use Live Photos for a cool slow-motion effect when you wake up your iPad. You can even see live updates like sports scores or food delivery right on your Lock Screen.

The update also adds interactivity to widgets, which are like mini-apps on your Home Screen. You can now do things directly from the widgets, like controlling smart devices or completing reminders. Developers can make their widgets even more interactive too.

Working with PDFs is also easier with iPadOS 17. It recognizes fields in PDFs, so you can easily add information from your Contacts. The Notes app also gets an upgrade. It introduces features like viewing them in full width, making annotations, and collaborating with others in real-time.

Messages now have new stickers and you can even create your own Live Stickers from personal photos. It's easier to find messages with improved search filters, and you can now leave audio or video messages during FaceTime calls. Safari, the web browser, has separate profiles for work and personal browsing, extra security for private browsing, and improved search and visual results.

The Health app, which was previously only available on iPhones, now comes to the iPad. It gives detailed insights into health data, lets you manage medications and emotions, and provides interactive charts. Developers can also create unique health and fitness experiences for the iPad's big screen.

iPadOS 17 also brings updates to other features like window management, drawing capabilities, search, keyboard autocorrect, and Siri.

iPadOS 17 Availability

The developer beta version of iPadOS 17 is available now, and a public beta will be released next month. The free software update will be available in the fall for compatible iPad models. Just keep in mind that some features may change or may not be available everywhere.

