Apple iOS 17 new features: Check upcoming iPhone features Apple didn't reveal on stage

Apple is preparing to launch a major update to its operating system, iOS. The upcoming iOS 17 update is set to introduce a host of exciting features that users will surely appreciate. While some of these features were highlighted during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, some were left out due to time constraints. So here are some of the cool new features coming soon to your iPhone with iOS 17.

One of the notable additions in iOS 17 is the introduction of recipe search. Leveraging Apple's computer vision capabilities, users will be able to simply tap on a food item within an image and search for similar recipes. This feature enhances the user experience by providing easy access to culinary inspiration.

Apple is also expanding its image cutout feature, which enables users to extract objects from pictures and videos. With the iOS 17 update, users will have the ability to "Look up" these extracted objects, allowing them to gather more information about the subject matter. This feature showcases Apple's commitment to enhancing visual exploration and knowledge discovery.

In the realm of personalisation, the Photos app in iOS 17 now includes pet recognition. Cats and dogs can be recognised and categorised within the people section, providing a convenient way for users to locate and organise their beloved pet photos.

For those with a creative flair, the Freeform update in iOS 17 introduces a range of new drawing tools. These tools include a watercolour brush, calligraphy pen, highlighter, variable-width pen, and ruler, empowering users to express their artistic talents with greater precision and versatility.

In an effort to protect users from unwanted explicit content, iOS 17 incorporates a nudity filter. This filter specifically targets "Naked photos and videos that show the private body parts that are usually covered by underwear or bathing suits." Users will be prompted with a pop-up asking if they want to view a sensitive photo, with options to consent, decline, or seek help. While the details of the available resources are unclear, this feature is system-wide and covers images received through various channels, including AirDrop, FaceTime messages, and third-party apps.

Privacy and security remain at the forefront of Apple's priorities in iOS 17. Users now have the option to blur sensitive images before viewing them, adding an extra layer of protection and control over their personal content.

Improvements are also being made to the Mail app. iOS 17 will support the auto-filling of one-time verification codes, streamlining the login process for users. Furthermore, the Password section in the Settings menu will feature an option to automatically delete emails and messages containing verification codes once they have been successfully inserted using AutoFill.

Inclusive communication is emphasised in iOS 17 with the introduction of a new pronouns field for contacts. This addition acknowledges the importance of respecting individuals' chosen pronouns and promotes inclusivity within the user's social circle.

Visual aesthetics receive attention too, with the inclusion of new wallpapers, including a captivating Kaleidoscope category. These wallpapers offer users fresh options to personalise and enhance the visual appeal of their devices.

Apple Music users will rejoice with the introduction of a shared playlist feature. This allows friends to collaboratively curate music playlists, encouraging a shared musical experience. Additionally, friends can react to songs in the Now Playing queue during SharePlay sessions, fostering interactive and engaging listening sessions. These features are slated for release later in the year.

The Music app receives further improvements with the long-awaited introduction of a crossfade option. This feature enables smoother transitions between songs, enhancing the listening experience. The Now Playing bar within the app has also received a slight redesign, making it more visually appealing and user-friendly.

Apple News+ subscribers are in for a treat, as access to Crossword and Mini crossword puzzles is now included. This move might be seen as Apple's response to the popularity of similar offerings from The New York Times.

Continuing its commitment to audio content, Apple is providing News+ subscribers with access to audio stories through the Podcasts app. This integration allows users to conveniently enjoy a wide range of engaging audio content alongside their favourite podcasts.

iOS 17 introduces three new Memoji stickers: Halo, Smirk, and Peekaboo. These additions expand the expressive capabilities of Memoji, allowing users to convey their emotions with even greater nuance.

Enhancements to productivity apps are also prominent in iOS 17. The Reminders app now includes a grocery list that automatically categorises items for shopping, simplifying the task of creating and organising shopping lists. Additionally, users can change groups and view items in a column, Kanban-style format, improving task management efficiency.

The Find My app gains the capability to share an AirTag with up to five people, enabling seamless collaboration in locating lost or misplaced items. This feature enhances the usefulness of AirTags and further extends the convenience of the Find My app.

iPadOS 17's PDF Autofill feature is now making its way to iOS 17. This feature allows users to quickly fill out contact fields using the saved information on their devices, reducing the need for manual data entry.

The Notes app receives a boost in functionality, enabling users to view and mark up PDFs directly within the app. This addition enhances the app's versatility and expands its usefulness beyond basic note-taking.

Interactive widgets, a popular feature introduced in iPadOS 17, are now making their way to iOS 17. These widgets allow users to perform various tasks, such as controlling music playback or marking tasks as done, without having to open the corresponding apps. This convenience adds a new level of efficiency to daily interactions with apps and enhances the overall user experience.

The Health app in iOS 17 now provides a summary of the workout achievements of your friends, including streaks and awards. This feature promotes social engagement and friendly competition, fostering a supportive and motivating environment for health and fitness activities.

Apple continues to prioritise user convenience and security by introducing new login options. In iOS 17, users can sign into their iPhones using a nearby device, a phone number, or an email ID associated with their account. This flexibility accommodates various user preferences and enhances the ease of accessing devices securely.

Spotlight search, a powerful tool for information retrieval, gains expanded functionality in iOS 17. Users can now toggle system settings, such as Wi-Fi, directly from the search screen, providing a convenient shortcut to commonly used device settings.

In terms of AirPods, iOS 17 brings a couple of improvements. AirPods pop-ups now appear in dark mode if the phone is also in dark mode, ensuring a consistent and aesthetically pleasing user experience. Additionally, a new mute/unmute action can be triggered by holding the stem of the AirPods, providing a convenient way to manage audio during calls or media playback.

The Weather app receives a small but practical addition in iOS 17. Users can now easily access the previous day's weather, enabling them to review and compare weather conditions effortlessly.

This comprehensive list of features is by no means exhaustive, as additional discoveries will likely be made by developers using the beta version of iOS 17. Apple is committed to refining and enhancing these features before the final release, taking into account feedback and user experiences.

Anticipated for a fall release, iOS 17 will undergo a public beta phase in the coming weeks. It is important to note that some features may undergo changes or further refinements during this period.

