Apple iOS 18 roll out today: Check complete list of iPhones that can download the update

Apple is officially rolling out iOS 18 today, and not all iPhones will be eligible for the update. The new operating system, packed with features like Apple Intelligence, enhanced customisation, and improved privacy options, will be available to a select range of devices, focusing primarily on newer models. Here’s a detailed look at which iPhones will be getting the iOS 18 update and what you can expect.

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)



With the introduction of iOS 18, older iPhones like the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus are no longer supported. This marks the end of major iOS updates for these models, which have now run the course of their lifecycle with iOS 17 being their final upgrade.

Apple Intelligence is one of the most significant features of iOS 18. It includes generative AI tools for smarter Siri interactions, writing assistance, and image generation. However, these AI-driven features will only be available on iPhone 15 Pro models and future iPhones with Apple’s A17 Pro chip or higher. Older models will miss out on these advanced capabilities due to the processing power required for on-device AI.

All iPhones that support iOS 18 will get more customisation choices for their Home Screen, including the ability to rearrange widgets with more flexibility and introduce larger icons. Additionally, users can add tints to icons and enjoy an updated Control Centre with more personalised options.

iOS 18 brings enhanced privacy tools like the ability to lock or hide apps, ensuring they remain secure even when your phone is unlocked. These privacy features will be available across all eligible iPhones, giving users more control over their data and notifications.

The Messages app is also getting a boost with support for scheduling texts, an expanded Tapback feature that lets users react with any emoji, and enhanced satellite messaging for iPhone 14 models and later. The transition from SMS/MMS to RCS (Rich Communication Services) will also improve messaging between iPhone and Android users, supporting high-resolution media, read receipts, and better security.

While newer models like the iPhone 15 Pro will benefit the most from iOS 18’s advanced features, older models such as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 will still see a performance boost with improvements in battery efficiency and app management. These devices will also get access to most of the UI changes and customisation options, making the update worthwhile even if they miss out on the top-tier AI features.

To see if your iPhone is eligible for iOS 18, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If your device supports the update, you’ll see an option to download and install iOS 18.