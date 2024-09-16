Apple working on bright-coloured, more affordable plastic Watch SE to target younger users

Apple is reportedly developing a new version of its Apple Watch SE, this time with a plastic shell, aimed at offering a more affordable and kid-friendly option. Although it wasn’t part of last week’s product launch, the plastic SE watch remains in development and could be released next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The move comes as schools in the US and elsewhere are increasingly banning mobile phones, positioning Apple’s smartwatch as an alternative for children to stay connected while adhering to school policies.

The idea behind the plastic Apple Watch SE is to reduce costs with cheaper materials, making the device more accessible to younger users. Apple is planning to offer this version in bolder colours, further enhancing its appeal to children and teenagers.

However, Apple has faced manufacturing challenges during this transition to plastic, with some cost and quality issues. Now that Apple has completed its shift from steel to titanium on higher-end watches, the company is expected to focus more on resolving these problems for the new SE. A processor upgrade is also anticipated, bringing the device up to date from its current 2020-era performance.

Apple may use the new SE model in combination with its recently introduced Apple Watch for Kids feature, which launched in India in July. This feature, available on the Apple Watch SE and Series 4 and later models, allows parents to stay connected with their children without the need for an iPhone, providing a safer and more controlled digital experience.

Parents can manage approved contacts for calls and messages, track their child’s location, and set health and activity goals, all while controlling app access. The Schooltime Mode restricts access to apps during school hours, reducing distractions and enabling focus.

With schools banning phones, Apple’s timing could be perfect. By offering a more affordable, colourful, and kid-friendly Apple Watch SE, Apple is positioning itself to attract parents who want their children to stay connected but without the distractions and potential safety concerns of a smartphone. The plastic SE watch could hit the market in 2024, following the resolution of its manufacturing issues.

This could mark a significant shift for Apple’s wearable strategy, expanding its user base to younger audiences and strengthening its foothold in the family tech market.