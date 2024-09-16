Apple iPhone 13 to be available at just Rs 39,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale; check details

Amazon will host its Great Indian Festival 2024 sale soon in India. Ahead of the announcement, the e-commerce platform has revealed a few top deals on smartphones that will go live during the sale. As per a teaser, Apple iPhone 13 will be available at an effective price of Rs 39,999.

Notably, Apple has discontinued iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 Pro series after the launch of iPhone 16 series. This means, the discontinued iPhone models will not be available for purchase on the Apple official website or stores in India. However, you can still purchase them from Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and more stores.

Apple iPhone 13 Amazon deal

During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Apple iPhone 13 will be listed at Rs 45,999 on Amazon. Buyers will get Rs 2,500 discount on SBI Bank cards. Additionally, buyers will also get Rs 3,500 extra off on exchange. This will bring down the total cost to Rs 39,999. It will be available in Starlight, Product (Red), Blue, Green, Pink and Midnight colour variants.

The Apple iPhone 13, the successor to the iPhone 12, introduced several upgrades, including a smaller notch, a new chip, better battery life, and a diagonally stacked dual-camera system. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display, matching the quality of the iPhone 14's screen, and is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The device supports wireless charging, and its 12 MP main camera can record 4K videos at 60fps with Dolby Vision. It also introduced Cinematic mode, a first for iPhones, and was the first base model to offer 128 GB of storage. Additionally, it’s eligible for the iOS 18 update, rolling out today.

Notably, the newly launched iPhone 16 series that includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will go on sale in India on September 20. The new models are now available for pre-orders.