Apple iPhone 14 discount on Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales; check out the best deal

Apple iPhone 14 is available with huge discounts of up to Rs 14,000 in India currently. Several online platforms are offering different discounts and bank offers on the purchase of the same. Notably, iPhone 14 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

Check out the deals on iPhone 14 available on different platforms.

Apple iPhone 14 deal on Amazon

Down from Rs 79,900, Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) is available at Rs 71,999 on Amazon. Buyers will get an additional Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 66,999. Customers can get up to Rs 22,688 by exchanging an old smartphone.

Effective price: Rs 66,999

Apple iPhone 14 deal on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 14 is selling at a starting price of Rs 69,999 (PRODUCT Red) on Flipkart, down from Rs 79,900. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. It will be available at an effective price of Rs 65,999. Do note, other colour variants of the smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 67,999. Customers can also get up to Rs 29,250 on an exchange offer.

Effective price: Rs 65,999

Apple iPhone 14 deal on Vijay Sales

On Vijay Sales, iPhone 14 is available at Rs 70,990, down from Rs 79,900. It will cost you Rs 66,990 after the Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. It is priced the same for all colour variants.

Effective price: Rs 66,900

Apple iPhone 14 deal on Apple Store

On Apple Store India, iPhone 14 is available at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Buyers can get Rs 5,000 instant savings on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Effective price: Rs 74,900

Apple iPhone 14 deal on Croma

Launched at Rs 79,900, Apple iPhone 14 is selling at Rs 71,999. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Effective price: Rs 67,999

In conclusion, Flipkart is offering the best deal on iPhone 14 online, if you want to buy the (Product RED) colour variant. If not, you can opt for Amazon or Vijay Sales.

