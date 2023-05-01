Amazon Great Summer Sale: Check best smartphone deals on Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 11, more

Amazon has announced the Great Summer Sale on May 4 at 12 pm. Prime members will get 12 hours prior access to the sale. During the Amazon Summer Sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Notably, the e-commerce platform has increased the prices of its quarterly and annual subscription plans. The monthly plan now costs Rs 299, up from Rs 179 and the quarterly plan (3 months) is now priced at 599, up from Rs 459. The annual plan remained unaffected.

During the sale, buyers will get massive discounts and offers on mobiles, home appliances, smartwatches, smart TVs, mobile accessories and more.

Amazon Summer Sale: Best deals on smartphones

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, here are a few not-to-be-missed deals that you should look out for.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 launched at a starting price of Rs 72,999. Amazon sale’s preview page reveals that it will be available at a starting price of Rs 51,999 during the sale. This price is inclusive of bank offers. Currently, it is selling at Rs 57,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is teased to be available at a starting price of Rs 17,499, down from Rs 18,999.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. During the upcoming Amazon sale, it will be available at a starting price of Rs 12,499.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Down from Rs 34,999, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs 24,999 during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale.

OnePlus 11 5G

The latest OnePlus flagship smartphone is currently available at Rs 56,999. It will sell at a starting price of Rs 55,999 in India during the upcoming sale.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Launched at Rs 8,999, the entry-level Realme smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 6,999 during the sale.

