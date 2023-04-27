Apple iPhone 14 Plus is selling at Rs 12,000 off on Flipkart: Check deal

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999. Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 12,000 on the iPhone in addition to bank offers and exchange offers. Notably, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are identical, it is just that the latter comes with a bigger display.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available at a discount of Rs 12,000 on Flipkart: Check the details

As mentioned earlier, Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,999 (128GB). It is now available at Rs 77,999. In addition to this, buyers will get a Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

As for exchange offers, customers can get up to Rs 29,500 on exchanging iPhone 14 Plus for an older model.

Down from Rs 99,900, the 256GB storage variant is selling at Rs 87,999 and the 512GB storage variant is available at Rs 1,07,900, down from Rs 1,19,900.

The iPhone comes in Purple, Starlight, Midnight, Blue and Product (Red) colour variants in India.

iPhone 14 discount on Flipkart

Launched at Rs 79,999, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 71,999 on Flipkart right now. In addition to the Rs 8,000 discount, buyers will also get Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, just like iPhone 14 Plus. It comes with the same exchange offer as the iPhone 14 Plus.

On Flipkart, iPhone 14 Plus comes in Purple, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Product (Red) and Yellow colour variants.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus specifications, features

Apple iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 have almost the same set of specifications except for the size. Both are powered by A15 Bionic chipset and offer up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

