Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro confirmed to launch globally on May 9: Check expected price, specs

Poco has announced to launch Poco F5 series globally on May 9. Poco F5 is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Poco’s global Twitter handle has announced to launch Poco F5 Pro at the same event.

The smartphone series will be available for purchase on Flipkart as it a microsite of the smartphone series is now live on its website. The global launch event will begin at 5.30 pm IST. You can watch the live stream on the company’s official social media handles and YouTube page.

Poco F5 expected price in India

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, Poco F5 is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 28,000 - Rs 29,000 for the base model. As per the official teaser, the smartphone will be available in white and black colour options.

Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro expected specifications

The upcoming Poco F5 is likely to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo while the Pro model might be the rebranded version of the Redmi K60.

Both Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro are likely to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of processor, Poco F5 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and the Poco F5 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Both handsets are expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, both Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro are expected to come with the same triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it might come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, Poco F5 is likely to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and the Pro model is expected to be equipped with a 5,160 mAh battery that also supports 67W fast charging.

Both smartphones are likely to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and feature a Type-C port for charging.

