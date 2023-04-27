Amazon Prime subscription sees massive price hike in India: Check new prices

Amazon has increased the subscription price of its Prime membership in India. With the latest hike in subscription plans, Amazon aims to push consumers to switch to annual plans instead of monthly or quarterly plans. The company has given a massive hike of more than Rs 100 to all its plans except for the annual plan.

Amazon Prime subscription price hiked in India

Below listed are the new and old prices of Amazon Prime Video in India.

Monthly plan (1 month)

Old price: Rs 179, New Price: Rs 299

Quarterly plan (3 months)

Old Price: Rs 459, New Price: Rs 599

Annual plan (1 year)

The prices have remained unchanged for annual plans. The Annual Prime plan is still priced at Rs 1,499 and the Amazon Prime Lite is priced at Rs 999.

The last price hike for Amazon Prime subscription was announced in December 2021 when the monthly plan price was increased from Rs 120 to Rs 179.

Amazon Prime members with old subscriptions

Notably, users who have already subscribed to a particular plan will pay the old prices only. As a valued customer, you can continue to auto-renew in the same Prime plan at the old price of Rs 459 for 3 months (and Rs 179 for a month) till the last renewal before January 15, 2024.

Amazon Prime membership benefits

Amazon Prime membership benefits include priority shipping of orders, access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime deals, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and Amazon Family.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Here are the quick steps to get the Amazon Prime membership.

Go to the Amazon Prime website Tap on “Login to join Prime” option Choose your preferred plan Finish the process by following the instructions on the screen and make the payment

