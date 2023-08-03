Apple iPhone 15 demand expected to be less than iPhone 14: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple will introduce its iPhone 15 series in September this year. The upcoming lineup is expected to include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. Ahead of the launch, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the demand for the iPhone 15 will be lower than iPhone 14 that came out last year.

Notably, this is just a projection at the moment. Kuo added that “unless the demand for the iPhone 15 is better than market expectations after launch, most of the suppliers will face growth pressure” in the second half of the year.

iPhone 15 series expected features

Notably, the iPhone 15 series is rumoured to come with slimmer bezels and a price hike. In terms of features, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also come with the Dynamic Island feature that was just available in the Pro models last year. He also added that these standard models will get an upgraded camera with new lenses.

iPhone 15 series expected price

In terms of prices, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to launch as their predecessors, while the Pro models might see a hike. According to Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro will see a $100 price hike, while the Pro Max model is likely to see a $200 price bump this year.

Apple AirTag 2

In a recent tweet, Kuo hinted that Apple is working on its second generation of AirTag called AirTag 2. He revealed that it will go into mass production in the last quarter of 2024. In a post, Kuo wrote on X, “I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2.”

The details of the upcoming AirTag 2 are not revealed yet, but it is expected to come with a U2 chipset since its predecessor was powered by U1 chipset. More details of this tracker device are expected to come out in the coming months.

