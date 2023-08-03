Elon Musk to talk to Apple CEO Tim Cook to lower the Apple Tax

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will speak to Apple CEO Tim Cook to lower the Apple Tax. According to Musk, he wants App Store to lower the fees that X pays on subscriptions to boost creators’ earnings on the platform. In a post, he mentioned that App Store should take a 30 per cent cut of what X makes on subscriptions, which is zero for the first 12 months.

Currently, Apple takes a 30 per cent cut on all in-app purchases on iOS that also includes subscriptions sold by creators via X. Musk states, “People from every corner of the world post incredible content on 𝕏, but often live in tough circumstances, where even a few hundred dollars a month changes their life.”

Super Important to Support Creators!



If you can afford it, please subscribe to as many creators on this platform as you find interesting.



People from every corner of the world post incredible content on 𝕏, but often live in tough circumstances, where even a few hundred… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2023

He further added that X will only take 10 per cent once the creators’ payout exceeds $1,00,000. Notably, X is free for all for the first 12 months. He wrote, “While we had previously said that 𝕏 would keep nothing for the 12 months, then 10 per cent, we are amending that policy to 𝕏 keeps nothing forever, until payout exceeds $100k, then 10 per cent. First 12 months is still free for all.”

Last year, Musk had highlighted that Apple has a “hidden 30 per cent tax on the internet”. He added that App Store fee is too high due to the iOS/Android duopoly.

At that time, Musk threatened to “withhold” Twitter from the App Store however, after his visit to Apple HQ to meet Cook, he stated that it was some misunderstanding.

To Musk’s recent post on X, a user responded, suggesting that Musk could “cut the rate in half”. Another wrote, “It’s true. I think it would be helpful to be able to change the price on paid subscriptions. Is that going to be rolled out soon?” To this, Musk responded, “Yeah, that’s coming soon.”

In other news, X will now let verified users hide their blue checkmark on iOS, Android, and web version of X. On web, users can even hide their list of subscriptions. Notably, the Twitter Blue service that offers verified checkmarks to the user is available for Rs 900 per month on Android and iOS devices in India. For web, it is priced at Rs 650.

