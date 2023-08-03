Infinix GT 10 Pro with a 120Hz display, LED light design launched in India: Price, offers, specs

Infinix has launched the Infinix GT 10 Pro in India today under Rs 20,000. The highlights of the design include its “Cyber Mecha Design”. It also gets interactive LED lights that light up indicating notifications, charging status, gaming mode and so on. It seems to be inspired by the Nothing Phone (2) Glyph design. The smartphone comes with support for 45W fast charging, a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 108MP triple rear camera and a Dimensity 8050 chipset.

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival offers revealed: Top deals on iPhone 14, OnePlus Nord CE3, Moto Razr 40, & more

Infinix GT 10 Pro India price, pre-order offers

Infinix GT 10 Pro has been launched in a single storage variant in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant has been launched at Rs 19,999. It is available in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour variants.

And the moment you've been waiting for!



The incredible #InfinixGT10Pro is available now at a banger effective price of just Rs. 17,999! 😍



Kyun, hila dala na?! 🤯#OutplayTheRest #Gtverse pic.twitter.com/K1khEuk3Yc — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 3, 2023

Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank cards. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Also Read: Top smartphone launches of August 2023: Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Poco M6 Pro, Vivo V29 and more

Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G specifications

Infinix GT 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier it comes with an interactive LED light design that glows up on certain commands. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB. It also comes with 8GB virtual RAM.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 32MP front-facing camera.

Infinix GT 10 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It runs on XOS 13 for GT based on Android 13. It comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Also Read:

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hires four-legged employee ‘Bijlee’; see how netizens react

Zomato appoints Chief Fitness Officer after CEO Deep Goyal shares his journey of losing 15 kg in 4 years