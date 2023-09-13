Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus with dynamic island, USB-C launched in India: Check price, specs

Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at the Wonderlust event today at the Apple Park, California. The highlights of the two handsets include dynamic island, USB-C port, a 120Hz refresh rate display and new colour options.

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus India price, sale

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively.

They will be available for pre-order in India from September 15 and will go on sale on September 22.

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus specifications

Apple iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch liquid retina display, while the Plus model features a 6.71-inch Super Retina display. In terms of design, the two models come with dynamic island notch design that was introduced last year for the Pro models.

The two iPhone models are powered by A16 Bionic chipset, just like iPhone 14 Pro models. They offer 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As predicted, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with USB-C port for fast charging. This is the first time that the company has ditched its Lightning port option and introduced Type-C port for iPhone models.

These iPhone 15 models are available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

In terms of camera, both the standard iPhone 15 models come with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens on the back. It has a 12MP front facing camera.

The company says that these models offer all-day battery. As mentioned earlier, they come with Type-C port for charging.

As per the company, "Both models feature the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling two iPhone devices with this chip to connect at three times the range as before. This opens up a new way to use Precision Finding for Find My friends, so iPhone 15 users can share their location and find each other, even in crowds."

