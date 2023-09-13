Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with A17 Pro chip: See India pricing

Apple introduced its iPhone 15 series that includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at the Wonderlust event today. The Pro models of the lineup come with an all new titanium body, ditching the stainless steel this year. Apple has also upgraded the camera by introducing a new periscope lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max India price, sale

Apple iPhone 15 Pro is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 while iPhone 15 Pro Max is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,59,900 in India.

They are available in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium finishes.

They will be available for pre-order starting September 15 and will go on sale on September 22 in India.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

Apple iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with 6.7-inch display. The two models come with titanium frame instead of stainless steel that made them 10 per cent lighter than the previous generation. They both are powered by A17 Pro chipset and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

These Pro models also come with a new Action button instead of the mute switch. Users can assign actions to this new button.

In terms of camera, iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 48MP wide angle camera, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. In Pro Max model, instead of the telephoto lens, there is a 12MP periscope lens that offers 5x zoom. They both come with a 12MP front facing camera.

The entire iPhone 15 lineup comes with Type-C port for charging. The Pro models offer USB 3.0 speeds that provides 10Gbps data transfer speed with optical cable. In terms of battery, Apple claims iPhone 15 Pro offer full day battery life and the Pro Max model has even longer battery life.

