Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE launched in India: Check price, specs

Apple has announced new smartwatch series called Apple Watch Series 9 at the Wonderlust event today alongside iPhone 15 series. The new Apple Watch Series 9 comes in a new Pink colour option and is powered by the new S9 chipset. It comes with a new double tap of index finger and thumb feature.

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE India price

Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two variants. They are available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink aluminum case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases. It comes in new Sport Loop band is carbon neutral.

Apple Watch SE is launched in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases, and is carbon neutral when paired with a new Sport Loop band.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts Rs 41,900, and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900.

watchOS 10 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later on Monday, September 18, and requires iPhone XS or later running iOS 17. Not all features are available on all devices and in all regions.

Apple Watch Series 9 specifications

Apple Watch Series 9 come with new S9 chipset. It has a second-gen ultra-wideband chip that offers better precision for finding iPhones with the new chip. With the new neural engine, Siri requests are now processed on device so that are not delayed due to weak internet connection.

It offers 2000 nits of peak brightness that is double of what the predecessor offers. Apple Watch Series 9 allows users to take or disconnect calls or set timers or snooze alarm with double tap of index finger and thumb. In terms of battery, it offers “all-day 18-hour battery life”.

Apple Watch Series 9 comes in stainless steel and aluminum options. It will come with watchOS 10. It comes with new cycling feature and HomePod integration.

Apple Watch SE specifications

New Apple Watch SE is launched with offers Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and watchOS 10.

Also Read:

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus with dynamic island, USB-C launched in India: Check price, specs

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with 36-hour battery life launched in India: Price, specs