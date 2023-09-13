Apple Watch Ultra 2 with 36-hour battery life launched in India: Price, specs

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is launched at the Apple Wonderlust event today. The highlights of the high-end smartwatch includes all-new U2 chipset, 36-hour battery life, improved sensors for health, better GPS tracking and new cycling features.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 India price

In India, Apple Watch Ultra 2 is launched in one single 49mm size option. It is priced at Rs 89,900.

It comes in a new Trail Loop or Alpine Loop. New band colors are available for the Alpine Loop (blue, indigo, olive), Trail Loop (orange/beige, green/gray, blue/black), and Ocean Band (blue, orange).

It is now available for pre-order and will go on sale in India on September 22.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 specifications

Apple Watch Ultra 2 display offers 3000 nits of peak brightness. Apple states that Flashlight also benefits from the new display architecture; rotating the Digital Crown temporarily doubles the brightness to better light the way. It is powered by the S9 chipset based on the A15 Bionic. It runs on watchOS 10 that offers new watch faces and redesigned apps. Apple Watch Ultra 2 also comes with a new optical heart rate sensor.

Just like Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 come with a ‘Double Tap’ feature where users can just double to their index finger and thumb to accept or decline calls, snooze alarms or set timers.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 also comes with U2 ultrawide-band chip that improves its Find My capabilities. The company claims that it can offer up to 36 hour of battery life. Apple states, " Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode."

