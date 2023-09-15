Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro pre-booking to open in India today: Time, price, offers and more

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro pre-booking is starting today. The new iPhones will be made available to Indian buyers in tandem with a global launch. The pre-booking for all four models, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at 5:30 PM today. The new devices will be made available to buyers from September 22.

The prices of the new Apple iPhones in India were disclosed earlier this week. The entry-model to the new series, the iPhone 15, will be available at a price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 15 Pro models start at Rs 1,34,900. The most expensive model in the new iPhone 15 series is the iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 TB) which costs Rs 1,99,900.

iPhone 15 Price in India:

iPhone 15 (128 GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 (256 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 15 Plus Price in India:

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Plus (256 GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 15 Plus (512 GB): Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 15 Pro Price in India:

iPhone 15 Pro(128 GB): Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro(256 GB): Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 15 Pro(512GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro (1 TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in India:

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB): Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 TB): Rs 1,99,900

Offers on new iPhone 15 Series

Apple has officially revealed that the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be offered with Rs 6,000 instant discount on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max if the buyers pays using HDFC Bank Cards. For the non-Pro models, Apple is offering Rs 5000 cashback on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The offers are also extended to older iPhone with Rs 4000 on iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Rs 3000 on iPhone 13 and Rs 2000 on iPhone SE.

Trade-in

Apart from direct discounts. Apple also provides 'Trade-in' options. According to the company buyers stand a chance to get Rs 55,700 in instant credit when you exchange an eligible smartphone for instant credit towards a new iPhone.

Offers on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are being offered with a bank offer of Rs ₹5000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card transactions. The same amount of discount is offered using an HDFC debit card via EMI transactions. The iPhone 15 Pro is not being given the same discounts and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently not listed on the e-commerce website.

Also read: Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro India Price, Availability, Features: All you need to know

Also read: 'What's the point of made in India?': Apple fans complain iPhone 15 costs more in India than in US, Dubai