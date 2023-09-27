Apple iPhone 15 models out of your budget? Check deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and more

Apple recently launched its iPhone 15 series in India. While many Apple fans have already bought the new models, several cannot afford the pricey new handset. Hence, they are eyeing older iPhone models including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 since their prices have gone down. Here are the best prices and offers that you can get on the older iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is available at a starting price of Rs 62,999 on Amazon right now. You can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 37,500 on the device.

Apple iPhone 13

iPhone 13 is selling at a starting price of Rs 52,499 on Flipkart currently. In terms of offers, you will get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,600 on the purchase. It is currently unavailable on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 on Amazon and Flipkart. However, Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 37,500 and Flipkart is offering up to 30,500. If you are planning to buy with an exchange offer, check the price of your old phone on both sites.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Just like the iPhone 14 Pro, the Pro Max model is also available at the same price on both Flipkart and Amazon, i.e. Rs 1,27,999. However, they will be available at different exchange bonuses. On Amazon, you will get a bonus of up to Rs 37,500 while on Flipkart, you will get it for Rs 30,500.

Apple iPhone 15 series India price

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available at a starting price of Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively. On the official online Apple Store, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 via HDFC Bank cards on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are available at an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Also Read:

Read More: 9 More Vande Bharat Trains added after PM Modi flagged them off recently. Check Routes, Timings, stoppages, and other details

Read More: Google’s 25th birthday, India Today Group’s Aroon Purie, Maruti Suzuki India’s RC Bhargava among AIMA Managing India awardees, Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Delhi-Noida airport: India Inc on X (Twitter)

Jio AirFiber, AirFiber Max launched in India: Price, benefits, plans, availability and How to install

Elon Musk shares video of Tesla’s human-like robot doing ‘Namaste’ and ‘Yoga’: Watch Video