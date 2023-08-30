Apple iPhone 15 series launch date confirmed: New iPhones to Watch Series 9, what to expect

Apple has finally confirmed the launch date of the new iPhone 15 series after months of speculations. The company will be hosting the Wonderlust event on September 12. The event will be streamed live on Apple’s official channels, including YouTube and the company’s official website. For viewers in India, the event will start at 10:30 pm.

Apple is known to introduce its latest iPhones at the September event each year and this year shouldn’t be any different. We are expecting to see the latest iPhone 15 series as well as the latest series of Apple Watch.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15, Honor 90, Galaxy S23 FE, Google Pixel 8 and more: Top upcoming smartphone launches of September 2023

iPhone 15

Of all the products launching on September 12, the iPhone 15 non-pro models may witness the highest sales, going by the company’s track record. Even the non-pro iPhone models are getting some major upgrades this year. Apple will continue to offer two size options: iPhone 15 with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Plus with a 6.7-inch display. The biggest change expected from the phones is the lack of a notch. This will be the first iPhone line-up since iPhone X series launch to skip the notch. Instead, Apple will be bringing the dynamic pill to the more affordable iPhone line-up. Apple is also expected to bring new colour options for the iPhone 15. In terms of performance, Apple will bring the 4nm A16 bionic chipset to iPhone 15 non-pro models.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro models will also continue to get two size options. The iPhone 15 Pro will get a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a 6.7-inch display. The dynamic pill design will continue on the 15 Pro models. However, the bezels on the display are expected to be slimmer compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Another notable change is the use of Titanium for the frame of the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro Max model may also get a major camera upgrade in the form of a periscope lens which will support 5x-6x optical zoom.

Apple Watch Series 9 and New Apple Watch Ultra

According to Bloomberg’s Mark German, Apple will be introducing three new smartwatches on September 12 with codenames N207, N208 and N210. The Apple Watch Series 9 are expected to get two models in different sizes and a new updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra which made its debut last year. The Apple Watch Series 9 may only come with some incremental changes. The Ultra’s changes are still shrouded in mystery but some reports suggest the Watch Ultra will get a bigger display.

Also read: Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft: Which is the highest paying big tech company for engineers

Also read: Tim Cook's fake Instagram account removed after being followed by few Apple VPs