Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch: How much more will you have to pay for new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro?

Apple will be launching its new line of iPhones on September 12 at the Wonderlust event. Similar to every iPhone event, this year’s is also subject to the rumour mill. Most of the new features of iPhone 15 series have been leaked extensively. But what we have to wait for is the official pricing. There’s both good news and bad news when it comes to pricing. Here’s we’ll list the price expectations of the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

Similar to yesteryear iPhones, we get two standard iPhone models and two Pro models which will sell at a premium compared to the non-Pro models. Apple will be offering four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Expected Price: Let’s start with the good news. Apple may retain the pricing from last year’s non-pro model. The phones started at a price of $999 in US. For Indian buyers, the starting price was set at Rs 79,900 for the base model. The new iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be priced at Rs 89,900.

What’s new with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus?

The iPhone 15 standard models are expected to get some considerable upgrades. The new iPhone 15 is expected to get rid of the notch that has been around since the iPhone X series. It will be replaced by the Dynamic Island introduced for the first time in last year’s model. This will increase the screen real estate for users. The bezel size is also expected get slimmer. Another distant rumour is that Apple will be upgrading the primary camera from 12 MP to 48MP. The iPhone 15 will now be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset which powered last year’s Pro models. Both non-Pro and Pro models are also expected to get the USB Type-C port instead of Lightning cable.

iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected Price: The Pro models are getting some major upgrades which will translate to higher prices. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a $100 price bump. Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro was launched at $999 in the US and this year, that price might go up to $1099. In India, the iPhone 14 Pro was made available at Rs 1,29,900. Indian buyers can expect at least a price bump of Rs 10,000.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will most likely get an even bigger price hike. The Pro Max model is expected to get more expensive by $200. This might take the launch price to $1299. Indian buyers will also see a substantial price hike from last year’s model which started at Rs 1,39,900.

What’s new with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max?

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be getting a new titanium frame, replacing the stainless steel. The use of Titanium is expected to make the phone studier but lighter. In the camera department, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be getting a periscope lens that will provide 5x-6x optical zoom.

Note: The price hike estimates are sourced from various rumours from the past few months. However, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Watch: Midcap, smallcap indices outperform Nifty, Sensex so far in 2023; rally to continue in midcap, smallcap stocks despite high valuations? See what analysts say. Check top bets

Watch: G20 Summit: Nalanda University backdrop welcomes delegates at President's dinner; know all about the world's first residential university, its history, and AI video imagining what it looked like

Also read: iPhone Spyware Alert: Apple devices found to be at risk from NSO exploit

Also read: China bans govt officials from using Apple iPhones, other foreign brands for work

Watch: Morocco earthquake kills more than 600 people; PM Modi says 'ready to provide all possible help'; Videos, photos show destruction, chaos after country's deadliest earthquake since 2004