Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus announced: New cameras, action button, and AI; see India price and availability

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the latest additions to its iconic smartphone lineup on Monday. While the overall design remains familiar, these new models introduce subtle tweaks, improved camera capabilities, and the promise of Apple Intelligence arriving via a software update in October.

Refined Design with Action Button

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus retain the general design language of their predecessors but feature a redesigned rear camera module with vertically aligned lenses. The LED flash has been moved off the camera island and onto the back panel.

A notable addition is the new "Action" button, replacing the traditional Alert Slider. This customisable button can be programmed to trigger various actions, adding a new layer of user control. The "Capture" button, designed for camera shutter functionality, doubles as a capacitive trackpad, enabling gestures for controlling zoom and other camera settings.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five bold colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, maintaining the same screen sizes as last year's models. However, thinner bezels result in slightly smaller overall dimensions. Both models continue to use the Dynamic Island notch design and lack ProMotion, sticking with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screens for the iPhone 16 pair can reach 2000 nits of peak brightness and go as dim as 1 nit.

The iPhone 16 boasts several notable hardware upgrades, including a new, more powerful A18 chip built on a 3nm process. This new chip delivers a 30% CPU performance boost compared to the iPhone 15's A17 chip. The iPhone 16 also inherits the convenient Action Button, first introduced on last year's iPhone 15 Pro models, allowing users to customize its function for quick access to various features. Additionally, a new dedicated camera button, situated below the power button, provides a more tactile and intuitive way to capture photos and videos.

Emergency SOS and find my via satellite now available in 17 countries. India is currently not on the list. Roadside assistance via satellite coming to the UK.

Apple Intelligence Coming Soon

While Apple Intelligence, the company's advanced AI technology, is not available at launch, it is expected to arrive in beta via a software update in October. Both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be equipped with the new A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, providing the necessary processing power and memory to support AI-powered features.

Upgraded Camera System

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus retain the dual-camera system, but with notable improvements. The main camera remains a 48MP sensor, while the ultrawide camera receives a brighter f/2.2 aperture and autofocus capabilities for improved low-light performance and macro photography.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. Pre-order start at 5:30 PM IST on 13 September. Available from 20 September.