Apple Watch Ultra 2 now available in black with sleep apnea detection; no Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple has announced an updated version of its Apple Watch Ultra 2, introducing a new "satin black" color option and a sleep apnea detection feature. This marks the first time the Apple Watch Ultra has been offered in more than one color since its debut two years ago.

Health-Focused Features

The Apple Watch Ultra 2's new sleep apnea detection feature utilises the watch's accelerometer and long-term motion data to identify patterns consistent with sleep apnea during sleep.

The latest watchOS 11 update brings additional health-tracking capabilities, including:

Training Load: Provides insights into your exertion levels relative to your typical workout intensity.

Vitals App: Monitors key health metrics, such as respiratory rate and sleep duration, and alerts you to any unusual patterns.

Notably, the sleep apnea detection feature will also be available on Apple Watch Series 9 models running watchOS 11.

Design and Other Updates

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 retains its rugged design with a large display and a customisable Action Button. A new Titanium Milanese loop band option is also available.

The watchOS 11 update brings several enhancements, including:

Updated Smart Stack: Provides access to Live Activities, mirroring the iPhone experience.

Enhanced Health Tracking: Tracks various health metrics over time and provides personalised insights.

Apple Watch Ultra's Position in the Lineup

The Apple Watch Ultra, launched in 2022, marked a significant departure from the standard Apple Watch design, featuring a larger display, a more robust build, and an Action Button. Last year's Ultra 2 introduced a brighter screen and a new S9 chip for on-device Siri processing.

The Apple Watch Ultra remains the priciest model in Apple's smartwatch lineup at Rs 89,900, targeting active users who prioritise a larger display, extended battery life, and durability.