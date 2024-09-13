Apple iPhone 16 series pre-orders to begin in India today: From timing to prices, everything you need to know

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 series is now available for pre-order in India starting today, September 13, 2024, at 5:30 PM IST. This highly anticipated lineup, launched on September 9 during Apple’s “Glowtime” event, includes four models—iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The series will officially go on sale in India starting September 20, but you can secure your device now via pre-orders through Apple’s online store, Apple’s retail locations (Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi), and authorised resellers across the country.

Starting at 5:30 PM IST, customers in India can pre-order the iPhone 16 series, which is launching simultaneously in over 50 countries, including major markets like the US, UK, UAE, and China. You can pre-order through Apple’s official online store, Apple’s BKC store in Mumbai, Apple’s Saket store in Delhi, and authorised Apple resellers across the country.

Here’s the full pricing for each model and storage variant in the iPhone 16 lineup:

iPhone 16: 128GB: ₹79,900; 256GB: ₹89,900; 512GB: ₹1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus: 128GB: ₹89,900; 256GB: ₹99,900; 512GB: ₹1,11,900

iPhone 16 Pro: 128GB: ₹1,19,900; 256GB: ₹1,29,900; 512GB: ₹1,49,900; 1TB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 256GB: ₹1,44,900; 512GB: ₹1,64,900; 1TB: ₹1,84,900

Changes in the new iPhones

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus bring subtle upgrades. The main differences between the two are in size, with the iPhone 16 sporting a 6.1-inch display and the 16 Plus a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both models feature improved battery life, enhanced camera systems, and the latest A18 chip. The devices come in five colours: ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black.

The iPhone 16 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a massive 6.9-inch screen, both featuring thinner bezels. The Pro models are powered by the A18 Pro chip, delivering lightning-fast performance, increased power efficiency, and AI capabilities optimised for generative AI tasks. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max also feature significant camera upgrades. Both come with a 48MP primary camera, a second-gen quad-pixel sensor, and a new 5x telephoto lens that was previously exclusive to the Pro Max.

These Pro models also introduce a 48MP ultra-wide camera for enhanced macro shots and low-light performance, perfect for photography enthusiasts. For the first time, Apple is also offering a dedicated camera button, allowing for more precise, multi-layered control when capturing images and videos. The Pro models are available in sleek colour options: desert titanium, natural titanium, black titanium, and white titanium, giving them a premium, futuristic feel.

How to pre-order iPhone 16

To pre-order your iPhone 16, you can visit Apple’s online store or head to the physical Apple stores in India. Simply select your desired model, storage option, and colour. You can also trade in your old device through Apple Trade-In to reduce the overall cost, with trade-in values reaching as high as ₹67,500 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

What is Apple Trade-in?

Apple’s Trade-In programme allows you to exchange your current iPhone or Android device for credit towards your new iPhone 16. You can get up to ₹67,500 for a trade-in, making the iPhone 16 series more affordable for consumers. Additionally, Apple offers financing options, allowing customers to spread the cost over time.

Why pre-order?

The iPhone 16 series will officially go on sale in India starting September 20, 2024. For those eager to get their hands on the latest device, pre-ordering ensures you can skip the rush and secure your iPhone as soon as it becomes available.