Apple iPhone 16 series price leak: Here’s how much the upcoming models might cost in India

Apple is rumoured to host its next big launch event globally on September 10 at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California. The company is expected to launch the much-awaited iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch 10 series and third generation AirPods. Ahead of the launch, Apple Hub has leaked the pricing of iPhone 16 series.

Apple iPhone 16 series price leaked

As per the leak by Apple Hub, the base model of iPhone 16 is likely to be priced at $799 that is around Rs 67,100 in India. The Plus models are likely to be launched at a price of $899, approx Rs 75,500.

As for the Pro models, the tipster suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro will be available at a starting price of $1,099 that translates to around Rs 92,300 and iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be priced at $1,199 that is approximately Rs 1,00,700 in India. Do note that this might not be the final price of the upcoming models. India pricing will be much higher than this due to high import duties, additional tariffs and higher markups to adjust for fluctuations in INR value.

Apple iPhone 16 series expected specifications

As per the report, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with a 60Hz refresh rate display and will continue using aluminum bodies instead of titanium just like the Pro models. This time, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to come with ‘Apple Intelligence’ support with the iOS 18. Notably, it is limited to Pro models only in iPhone 15 series.

These models are expected to offer up to 512GB internal storage and will be powered by A17 Bionic chipset, an upgrade from A16 Bionic chipset. In terms of sizes, iPhone 16 and the Plus model are expected to be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch options. Both these models are rumoured to feature a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with 2x optical zoom. As for the battery, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will house a 3561mAh and 4006mAh batteries respectively.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to come in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch size options. Earlier, the models were available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch variants. They will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate displays. They are likely to be powered by A18 Pro chipsets and offer up to 1 TB of internal storage. They are also expected to come with Titanium build and support for Apple Intelligence. For photography, they are likely to get a new 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and this will replace the 12MP unit on the current models. They will also come with support for 5X optical zoom.

As for the battery, the iPhone 16 Pro might come with 3,355 mAh battery and the Pro Max model is likely to be equipped with 4,676 mAh battery.