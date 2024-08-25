Sunita Williams stuck in space: NASA finally decides to bring astronauts back to Earth next year

NASA has decided to extend the mission of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station (ISS) until February 2025, after technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule made a safe return to Earth too risky. The astronauts, who initially expected to stay in orbit for just over a week, will now remain on the ISS for a total of eight months before returning on Elon Musk's SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

NASA's decision follows weeks of uncertainty after the Starliner, which launched on June 5, encountered significant technical problems shortly after reaching the ISS. The spacecraft experienced thruster malfunctions and helium leaks, which raised doubts about its ability to safely bring the astronauts back to Earth. In light of these issues, NASA has chosen to send the Starliner back uncrewed in early September to gather more data and minimise risk.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasised that the decision prioritises astronaut safety, stating, "Space flight is risky even at its safest and even at its most routine. A test flight, by nature, is neither safe nor routine." He further added, "Our core value is safety. The decision to keep the astronauts on the ISS and return the Starliner uncrewed is the result of our commitment to safety."

The SpaceX Crew-9 mission, now scheduled for late September, will carry extra cargo, personal effects, and specialised Dragon spacesuits for Williams and Wilmore. To accommodate the astronauts' return, SpaceX will send only two of the originally planned four astronauts on this mission, leaving space for Williams and Wilmore to return to Earth with the Crew-9 team in February 2025.

NASA’s plan involves the Starliner departing from the ISS to free up a docking port for SpaceX’s Dragon capsule. This careful orchestration allows NASA to maintain the ISS's operations without compromising safety or extending the crew's stay any longer than necessary.

A big setback for Boeing

This development marks another challenge for Boeing, a company already under scrutiny for safety and quality issues in its other divisions. The Starliner mission was supposed to be a significant milestone, proving Boeing’s capability to transport astronauts to and from the ISS. However, the technical problems that have plagued the mission have led to costly delays and have tested NASA’s confidence in the Starliner program.

Despite the setback, NASA has reiterated its commitment to Boeing, with Nelson expressing confidence that Boeing will overcome these challenges. “I am 100 percent sure Boeing will launch Starliner again with a crew on board,” Nelson said, underscoring the agency's belief in maintaining two capable vehicles for astronaut transport.

Sunita Williams ready for extended stay at ISS

Wilmore and Williams, now officially part of the Expedition 71/72 crew, have ample supplies on the ISS and are trained for extended missions. NASA officials have confirmed that the astronauts fully support the agency's decision, understanding the importance of safety in space missions.

The next few months will be crucial for Boeing as it works to resolve the Starliner's issues. Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX are focused on ensuring the astronauts' safe return in 2025, marking another chapter in the ongoing collaboration between the agency and private industry to expand human space exploration.