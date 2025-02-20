Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16e: Which one should you buy and why?

Apple’s latest lineup introduces the iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly alternative to the standard iPhone 16. While both models share several features, they cater to different user preferences and budgets. The iPhone 16e starts at Rs 59,990 for the 128GB model whereas the iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,990 for the model with the same amount of storage.

Related Articles

Design

Both the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 sport a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. However, the iPhone 16 boasts higher brightness levels, reaching up to 2,000 nits outdoors, compared to the 1,200 nits peak brightness of the 16e. Design-wise, the iPhone 16 features the sleek Dynamic Island notch, while the 16e retains the traditional notch design.

The 16e is available in classic White and Black, while the iPhone 16 offers a broader colour palette, including White, Black, Ultramarine, Teal, and Pink.

Performance

Under the hood, both devices are powered by Apple’s A18 chip, ensuring smooth performance and support for Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone 16e comes with a 4-core GPU, slightly less powerful than the 5-core GPU in the iPhone 16. Despite this, everyday users are unlikely to notice significant differences in performance.

Camera

The camera setup is a notable differentiator. The iPhone 16e is equipped with a single 48-megapixel Fusion camera, capable of capturing high-quality images but lacking the ultrawide lens found on the iPhone 16. This means the 16e doesn’t support features like macro photography or spatial photos. For video enthusiasts, the 16e omits Cinematic and Action modes present in the iPhone 16.

Battery life and charging

Interestingly, the iPhone 16e offers a longer battery life, with up to 26 hours of video playback, surpassing the iPhone 16’s 22 hours. However, the 16e lacks MagSafe compatibility, limiting wireless charging options to standard Qi charging at 7.5W, whereas the iPhone 16 supports faster MagSafe charging.

Additional features

Both models include the customizable Action Button, but the iPhone 16 also features the new Camera Control button for enhanced photography access. The 16e lacks this addition. In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 16 supports Wi-Fi 7 and includes Ultra Wideband capabilities, while the 16e is limited to Wi-Fi 6 and omits Ultra Wideband support.

Which one should you choose?

If you’re seeking a cost-effective iPhone with robust performance and can forgo advanced camera features and MagSafe charging, the iPhone 16e is an excellent choice. It’s ideal for users who prioritise battery life and essential functionalities. Conversely, if you value a more versatile camera system, higher display brightness, and additional features like MagSafe, the iPhone 16 justifies the extra investment.