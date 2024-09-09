Apple iPhone 16: Why Apple is launching an iPhone on a Monday for the first time

For the first time in its history, Apple is launching its latest iPhone on a Monday, marking a significant shift from its usual Friday releases. The iPhone 16 event is set for Monday, September 9, 2024, breaking from the company’s well-established pattern of Friday launches, a tradition that has held for almost two decades.

Related Articles

This isn’t just a routine change—it’s a historic moment for Apple fans and the tech world, and there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Apple has traditionally preferred to launch its flagship iPhones on Fridays. A quick glance at past launches tells the story: the iPhone 5 on September 21, 2012, the iPhone 6 on September 19, 2014, the iPhone 13 on September 24, 2021, and the most recent iPhone 15 on September 22, 2023—all Fridays. But this year, the company has moved the launch to Monday, September 9.

Just one day after the iPhone 16 debut, Apple faces a potentially massive fine from the European Commission. The Commission is expected to announce whether Apple will be forced to pay a record-breaking $14 billion fine related to a long-running tax dispute. The fine stems from allegations that Apple and Ireland colluded to avoid paying taxes on more than $100 billion generated in Europe between 2004 and 2014. This case, which dates back to 2016, has gone through multiple legal battles and appeals, with the fine sitting in escrow while the final decision is made.

The decision date is set for Tuesday, September 10, creating a scheduling dilemma for Apple. Originally, the tech giant had hoped to unveil the iPhone 16 on that day. However, given the monumental nature of the ruling, it would have been too risky to hold such a high-profile event when the company could be facing the largest corporate fine ever imposed in Europe.

Apple doesn’t know how the ruling will go, but it’s not a gamble it’s willing to take. Instead, the company decided to push its launch event to Monday, allowing it to keep the spotlight on its new product without distraction.

There’s another reason Apple avoided the original Tuesday launch. September 10 also marks the first US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. With such a significant political event happening on the same day, Apple would have been competing for media attention. By moving the iPhone launch to Monday, Apple ensures that the event will dominate tech news without being overshadowed by political headlines.

With the iPhone 16 launching on Monday and the European Commission ruling looming on Tuesday, Apple is heading into one of the most consequential weeks in its history. The decision to launch on a Monday not only breaks from the company’s tradition but highlights how external pressures—from legal battles to global politics—can influence even the world’s largest tech company.

This year’s iPhone event will be about more than just the newest device. It’s a reflection of the changing landscape Apple finds itself in, and how the company adapts to maintain its dominance in the tech world. While Apple fans will be eagerly awaiting the iPhone 16, the real story might unfold the very next day.

The shift to a Monday launch might seem like a small detail, but for a company as calculated as Apple, it’s a sign of the times. With a major fine hanging in the balance and political events clashing, this year’s iPhone release is anything but routine. September 9, 2024, will go down as a landmark moment in Apple’s history, not just for the device being unveiled, but for the unique circumstances surrounding it.