Apple iPhone SE 4 to launch alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? What do analysts say

Apple is set to host its major launch event on September 9 where it will launch its iPhone 16 series. As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple products due for an upgrade are running low on stock, including the iPhone SE 3. This suggests that they will launch the iPhone SE 4 soon, reports Android Authority. But does that mean that it might debut alongside the iPhone 16 series? To this, the report suggests that the chances are quite slim.

It is expected that the iPhone SE 4 will launch globally in March or April next year. In addition to the iPhone 16 series, Apple is likely to launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple iPad Mini 7, Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 4 at its ‘Glowtime’ event.

Apple iPhone SE 4 expected specifications

According to tipster Ice Universe, The iPhone SE 4 is likely to come with a significant camera upgrade with a single 48MP rear camera compared to the 12MP sensor on the iPhone SE (2022). It is also likely to feature a 6.06-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a substantial upgrade from the 4.7-inch screen of its predecessor.

The device is rumoured to be powered by Apple's A18 chipset, with options for 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. This chipset is also expected to be used in the upcoming flagship iPhone 16 models. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have an aluminium frame and support Face ID for authentication.

It is rumoured to include a USB Type-C port for charging, following Apple's adoption of the USB connector with the iPhone 15 in response to the EU's common charger regulation. If these leaks are accurate, the iPhone SE 4 will offer several substantial upgrades over its predecessor, including a better camera, larger and higher-quality display, improved performance, and modern charging options.

In terms of pricing, the tipster hints that iPhone SE 4 pricing might range between $499 (approximately Rs 42,000) and $549 (around Rs 46,000). For context, the iPhone SE (2022) started at $429 (about Rs. 35,000) for the base 64GB model.