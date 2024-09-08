Apple iPhone 16 launch: What to expect from new iPhones at 'Glowtime' event on September 9

Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone 16 series at the “Glowtime” event on Monday, Sept. 9. The new iPhone line is expected to bring several major updates, including bigger screens and improved AI-powered features. Here’s what we know so far.

The event will start at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 PM IST) at Apple Park. If Apple follows its usual release pattern, preorders for the iPhone 16 could begin on Friday, Sept. 13, with the phones hitting the shelves by the third week of September.

One of the biggest changes is the rumoured increase in screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro could have a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a 6.9-inch screen. These models are expected to have thinner bezels, providing more display area.

The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, similar to last year’s models. However, all iPhone 16 models are expected to feature new, more energy-efficient displays, thanks to new technology from Samsung.

Apple is focusing on AI this year with its “Apple Intelligence” features, which will be integrated into the iPhone 16 series. This includes tools like ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri responses, and features for editing and proofreading messages. These AI capabilities, introduced during Apple’s WWDC 2024 event, will be available on iPhone 16 models with iOS 18.

The Action button, introduced last year on the iPhone 15 Pro models, will expand to all iPhone 16 models. This customisable button can be used for various tasks, like launching apps or taking quick actions.

A new Capture Button is also rumoured for the iPhone 16 Pro models. This button will make taking photos and videos easier, especially when holding the phone horizontally. It’s expected to be pressure-sensitive, allowing different actions based on how hard you press it.

Photography enthusiasts can expect significant improvements. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are both expected to feature a 5x telephoto lens, offering better zoom capabilities. Last year, this was only available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. There’s also talk of anti-reflective technology being added to the lenses, which could reduce glare and improve photo quality.

All four iPhone 16 models will be powered by Apple’s new A18 chip, promising faster performance and better power efficiency. The Pro models will get a slightly more powerful version called the A18 Bionic Pro.

Apple could introduce new colour options this year. The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to come in a new rose colour, while the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus might come in white, replacing last year’s yellow option.