Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Should you upgrade?

The iPhone 18 Pro series launch is just a few months away, and many iPhone buyers may be contemplating whether they should upgrade or skip this year. Considering the previous year’s trend, Apple may launch two pro models, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, in September 2026. Based on reports, it is expected that the Pro Max model could come with several upgrades across performance, camera, and UI.

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Therefore, if you are considering buying the iPhone 18 Pro Max, know how it compares to last year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max model, and whether you should upgrade or skip.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and display

The iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max may share a similar design with an expanded camera module and aluminium build. However, the new-gen model will reportedly be heavier and thicker. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may have a slightly bigger display size, measuring 7 inches.

Reports also suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may have up to 35% narrower Dynamic Island than the 17 Pro Max, and the new-gen may also feature an LTPO Plus AMOLED panel. Reportedly, the camera control could feature a true physical tactile button instead of the capacitive solid-state button used on the 17 Pro Max.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

The iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a similar 48MP triple camera setup. However, the 18 Pro Max model may include an adjustable variable aperture on the main camera lens, offering better control over depth of field and low-light photography. Apart from this, the selfie camera may get a resolution bump from 18MP to 24MP this year.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance and battery

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chip, Apple’s first chip built on a 2-nanometer manufacturing process. Reports suggest that the chip will be 15% faster and up to 30% more efficient than the 3nm A19 Pro chip used in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple may also offer 2TB storage with the new model. In addition, the 18 Pro Max may also feature Apple’s custom C2 modem.

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In terms of battery life, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will reportedly be backed by a larger battery than 5200mAh, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max is backed by a 5088mAh battery.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price

The iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,49,900 for the base 256GB storage variant. Now, the latest reports suggest that the price for iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely remain the same, and no price hike is expected.