Apple's foldable iPhone could be closer than you think, thanks to iOS 27 beta

At WWDC 2026, Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 27 update, bringing several upgrades to UI, Siri AI, Apple Intelligence, and more. Developers have started installing the update, and many have reported several hidden hints for a foldable iPhone. The company is expected to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone later this year, and the newly discovered references in the iOS 27 beta have only added fuel to the long-running rumours surrounding the device.

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iPhone Fold hints in iOS 27 beta

A Bloomberg report highlighted that developers have spotted hidden references to a foldable iPhone in beta software. The report highlighted that software researcher M1Astra found hidden pieces of code and system files within the first iOS 27 developer beta that give hints for Apple testing software for its upcoming foldable iPhone.

The software code reportedly consists of mechanisms like “foldState,” “mechanicalAngleDegrees,” and “angleDegrees,” suggesting the software can measure whether a foldable device is closed, partially open, or fully unfolded, and adjust the user experience accordingly. Developers also found references for repair tools and software support for an iPhone with more than one display, further fuelling speculation for the foldable iPhone.

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Alongside these hidden codes, Apple also showcased several iOS 27 features for an iPad-like wide-screen iPhone. The company showcased full-screen widgets on iPhone to expand certain widgets from its native apps into a full-screen view. On the other hand, with macOS 27, Apple is updating the iPhone Mirroring feature on Macs, where you can resize the mirrored iPhone window into a wider format.

Apple also highlighted a new App Adaptability framework designed to help developers create multiple display formats, which may come as another speculation that the company is laying the software groundwork for a foldable iPhone.

While the report is based on speculations, there are several leaks surrounding the design of the foldable iPhone. It is suggested that Apple may debut the device in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of months.