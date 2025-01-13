Apple iPhone SE 2025 to get some big upgrades but at a higher cost: Report

Apple is gearing up for a major redesign of its iPhone SE, aiming to modernise its most affordable model. The 2025 update, known as V59, according to a report by Bloomberg, will introduce Face ID and remove the home button, marking a significant shift from its current design. This move is intended to make the iPhone SE more appealing in developing markets and align it with Apple’s flagship devices.

The upcoming iPhone SE will feature a more contemporary look, eliminating the long-standing home button in favour of Face ID and Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-driven platform. This redesign will bring the SE closer to the flagship iPhones, offering a premium feel at a more accessible price point.

Currently priced at $429 in the US, the iPhone SE might see a price increase with these upgrades. However, Apple could retain the older model at a reduced price, potentially as low as $200, to strengthen its presence in emerging markets. This strategy could prove beneficial in price-sensitive regions. In India, the iPhone SE is available at Rs 47,600.

Performance enhancements are expected with the inclusion of Apple’s own modem, Sinope, and a base-level A19 chip. These components will boost connectivity and processing speed, reflecting Apple’s efforts to reduce reliance on external suppliers like Qualcomm.

The updated iPhone SE will also play a crucial role in Apple’s AI initiatives, integrating the Apple Intelligence platform for advanced photography, personalisation, and on-device AI processing. This aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to establish itself as a leader in artificial intelligence.

Alongside the iPhone SE, Apple plans to refresh other products in early 2025. New entry-level iPads will feature the A17 Pro chip and 8GB of memory, while the iPad Air is expected to receive the M4 chip, closing the gap with the iPad Pro. Meanwhile, the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models will launch with M4 chips, offering improved performance at competitive prices.

2025 is set to be a pivotal year for Apple, with the iPhone SE’s integration of modern features like in-house silicon and Apple Intelligence paving the way for future innovations. Apple’s exploration of thinner devices and foldable technology underscores its forward-looking approach.