'Big Tech pretending to be Republicans': Epic Games CEO criticises Meta, Google, Apple's support for Trump

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney has criticised major technology company executives for supporting President-elect Donald Trump. Sweeney accused companies such as Apple, Google, and Meta of prioritising their corporate interests by promoting anti-competitive policies, which he says harm consumers and smaller competitors.

Sweeney expressed his concerns on X, stating, "After years of pretending to be Democrats, Big Tech leaders are now pretending to be Republicans, in hopes of currying favour with the new administration." He warned the public about efforts to vilify competition law, describing it as a "scummy monopoly campaign."

Sweeney's frustration is linked to Epic Games' ongoing battles with Apple and Google over their control of the mobile software market. Epic aims to distribute games like Fortnite on iPhones and Android devices without using the official app stores or paying significant fees to Apple and Google.

As Trump prepares to take office, major tech companies have shown public support for his administration. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google have each reportedly donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly relaxed Facebook's content moderation policies, seen as a move to appeal to Trump's political supporters. Amazon has also made a $1 million donation. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Trump and expressed eagerness to support his administration, although no financial contributions have been announced by Nvidia.

Sweeney's concerns align with fears that Trump's administration may adopt a more lenient stance on antitrust issues. While FTC Chair Lina Khan has stressed the importance of strong antitrust enforcement, there is scepticism about the administration's commitment. Khan recently expressed her hope that companies like Amazon and Meta would not receive preferential treatment in upcoming antitrust cases.

Sweeney has vowed to continue his fight against what he describes as Apple and Google's "totally broken vision for the world." While his campaign has seen some success in Europe, progress in the United States remains limited.

Observers note that many of these donations and public gestures of support are likely strategic, intended to influence policies that benefit large corporations. By aligning with Trump, these companies may seek to reduce regulatory pressure and avoid strict antitrust enforcement.

Sweeney's remarks highlight the growing divide between smaller companies like Epic Games and the tech giants that dominate the industry. The battle over competition in the tech sector is ongoing, with the stakes set to rise under the new administration.