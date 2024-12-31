Apple iPhone SE 4 launch 2025: Updated design, more power, price and rumoured features

The iPhone SE (3rd generation) is the last remaining iPhone with Apple's previous design language: thick bezels, a home button. It was modelled after the iPhone 8's chassis and is the smallest iPhone that Apple officially sells. However, according to rumours, this could change very soon once Apple releases the next generation of iPhone SE in 2025.

Related Articles

iPhone SE 4 Design

Currently the smallest iPhone at 4.7 inches, the SE is expected to have a major design overhaul. The iPhone SE (4th generation) will likely have a similar design to Apple's other flagship iPhone lineup: an all-display design with Face ID instead of Touch ID. The rumours also believe that the display size will go up to 6.1 inches, making it significantly larger than the current ‌iPhone SE‌.

Reports believe that the next iPhone SE will be modelled after the iPhone 14's chassis, with some changes to it. Instead of the dual rear cameras on the iPhone 14, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have only a single rear lens. However, unlike the iPhone 14's 12MP primary camera, this could be a larger megapixel sensor.

Moreover, it won't have a lightning port like the iPhone 14 does, as Apple will swap it out with a USB-C port to adhere to EU's regulations as well as maintain uniformity across its devices. Rumours also indicate that Apple could retain the mute switch on the iPhone SE 4, and not include the Action Button which debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro models and is now a standard feature across the iPhone 16 lineup.

iPhone SE 4 Display

Since the iPhone 12, Apple has made all iPhone displays OLED, and the iPhone SE 3 is the last remaining iPhone with an LCD panel. This could also change with the upcoming iPhone SE 4, which is expected to have a 6.1-inch OLED panel. According to an earlier report by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, Apple has already started sourcing OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 from China.

It is also believed that this iPhone SE 4 will come with a notch, and not a dynamic island as seen on the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone SE 4 Camera

To keep the costs down and make the iPhone SE 4 affordable, Apple is expected to feature only a single rear camera on the upcoming iPhone SE 4. However, it could be a larger, 48MP camera system, lifted out of the iPhone 15 lineup. It could also have a 12MP front camera.

iPhone SE 4 Performance

Rumours indicate that Apple could fit its A18 chip inside the iPhone SE 4. Also, it could have 8GB RAM to enable Apple Intelligence on the device. This would make the iPhone SE 4 as powerful as the current iPhone 16 lineup, which could be great news for people looking to enjoy Apple's premium features without paying a premium price for it.

It could also have the same battery size and battery life as the iPhone 14.

iPhone SE 4 Price and Release Date

Apple has always kept its iPhone SE offerings very affordable and priced it below the flagship lineup of devices. The same is expected to continue with the iPhone SE 4, despite the changes to changes to hardware and the inclusion of premium features. Rumours indicate that Apple could price the upcoming iPhone SE 4 at $429 or around Rs 40,000, which would make it one of the most affordable Apple devices to feature Apple Intelligence.

It is also expected that Apple will announce the iPhone SE in early 2025.