Business Today
Apple's next iPhone SE may get Apple Intelligence features which won't be available on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus: Report

Apple's next iPhone SE may get Apple Intelligence features which won't be available on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus: Report

Apple's latest AI-driven features, Apple Intelligence, are currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro. However, the iPhone 16 lineup and possibly the next iPhone SE will also include these features.

Apple Intelligence Apple Intelligence

Apple's latest AI-driven features, known as Apple Intelligence, are currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro. They won't even be available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus that were launched in 2023. However, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the entire iPhone 16 lineup, expected this autumn, will likely include these features. Gurman also hinted that the next iPhone SE, which could launch as early as 2025, might also support Apple Intelligence, making it a more appealing choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Traditionally, the iPhone SE has been Apple's budget-friendly option, offering decent performance in a recycled, older design—most recently, the iPhone 8's form factor. This strategy made it clear that the SE was a compromise for those looking for an affordable iPhone.

However, rumours suggest that the next iPhone SE will adopt the iPhone 14's design, shedding the outdated look of the iPhone 8, including the large bezels and physical home button. The new SE might even feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a significant upgrade over previous models. This, combined with the potential inclusion of Apple Intelligence, could make the SE a much more powerful and modern device.

While the iPhone 16 is expected to include additional perks like dual cameras and the 15 Pro's action button, these features may not be crucial for everyone. If the next SE matches the iPhone 14 in design, performs similarly to the iPhone 16 lineup, and retains its budget-friendly price, it could be tough for buyers to justify spending more on higher-end models. The balance between performance, modern design, and affordability might make the next iPhone SE an attractive option for many users.

Published on: Aug 12, 2024, 8:03 AM IST
