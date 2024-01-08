Apple iPhone survives 16,000 feet drop from Alaska Airlines flight with 'no scratches'

An Alaska Airlines flight recently met with a mid-air depressurisation accident when an iPhone fell off from 16,000 feet along with more objects. This iPhone survived the massive drop and was found in good condition with no scratches. Seanathan Bates, a Portland resident, found the iPhone on the roadside when walking on Barnes Road, located near the reported area where the debris of the aircraft was reported.

Bates revealed that even after 16,000 feet drop, it did not have scratches and had the cover and screen protector intact. He stated the iPhone was on Airplane Mode and was unlocked when he found it. It also had travel confirmation and baggage claim for Flight 1282 which confirmed that it belonged to the Alaska Airline passenger.

Notably, this incident took place on an Alaska Airlines ASA 1282 flight flying from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California when its window shattered mid-air. The airline clarified that the plane landed safely with 174 passengers and six crew members. After Bates found the iPhone, he contacted the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) that confirmed that the iPhone was in working condition and was the second phone to be found that fell from the flight. The name of the specific iPhone model that was found at the Barnes Road, was not revealed.

Bates shared the images of the found iPhone on X, formerly called Twitter, along with a caption that read, “Found an iPhone on the side of the road… Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact! When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet”

Several netizens reacted to the incident. One X user wrote, “How is this possible? I’ve dropped my iPhone off the kitchen table and it didn’t make it”, while another wrote, “Gives a whole new meaning to AirDrop”. One user wrote, “Great IPhone ad.”

Here are a few hilarious reactions from X users that you won't want to miss.

How is this possible? I’ve dropped my iPhone off the kitchen table and it didn’t make it. — BossyMother (@BossyMother) January 8, 2024

Gives a whole new meaning to AirDrop 😅 — ⚔️ Lunar 'Lander (@LunarLander88) January 8, 2024

Steve Jobs is waving from heaven. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 8, 2024

All I want to know is:

What brand the case and screen protector was on that thing?! — 📈 The/Xp/OG❗ (@TheXpOG) January 8, 2024

Wow. I drop mine out of my pocket, it breaks. This one from 16k, just fine... SMH. Good find! — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) January 8, 2024

