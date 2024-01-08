Apple to finally join AI race: How iPhones and other Apple services will use generative AI

Apple is expected to introduce its generative Artificial Intelligence technology for iPhones with Siri and more services. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that Apple is planning to add features like auto-summarising and auto-complete to its core apps and productivity software such as Pages and Keynote. It is also rumoured to be working to merge AI into services like Apple Music. Apple wants to use AI ‘to better automate playlist creation’.

As for Siri, it is also expected to get an overhaul with AI. Gurman further added, “Apple is building a new AI-based system to help AppleCare employees assist customers with troubleshooting.”

As per the tipster yeux1122, the announcement is likely to take place at the Worldwide Design Conference (WWDC) 2024 this year. Notably, Apple has not unveiled its own version of genAI chatbot ChatGPT, however, it was rumoured that the tech giant has invested $1 billion to integrate AI with Siri.

As per the tipster, there has been “recent progress on applying generative AI to Apple Siri”. This integration will lead to more personalization and natural conversations with Siri. He wrote that this integration will also, “add efficient management between devices such as various Apple iPhones.” He further added that genAI will also, “Add linkage services between various external services.”

If this is true, Apple users will be able to start a conversation with Siri on iPhone and continue it across Mac and iPad, retaining the information from one to another.

It is rumoured that Apple is working on its own version of AI chatbot like ChatGPT that might be called as Apple GPT. According to Gurman, Apple has already launched this service for the employees. It helps them test features, summarise text and answer questions based on saved data. This tool is comparable to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Microsoft's Bing AI.

Usually, Apple’s WWDC event takes place every year in June. However, the exact date of the event is still under wraps.

Gurman had recently revealed that Apple's top executives, John Giannandrea, Craig Federighi, and Eddy Cue, are leading a project to enhance the company's AI capabilities. The project has an annual budget of about $1 billion.

Gurman also revealed that Apple is discussing the deployment of generative AI: on-device, cloud-based, or a hybrid approach. While an on-device approach offers speed and privacy, a cloud-based setup enables more advanced operations.

