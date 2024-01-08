Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus get a Rs 10,000 price cut ahead of Galaxy S24 series launch

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will launch globally on January 17 at the Unpacked Galaxy event. Ahead of the launch, the company has given a price cut of Rs 10,000 to its Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus models. These discounts are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra discount

Launched at Rs 74,999, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (128GB variant) is now selling at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart and Amazon, after a price cut of Rs 10,000. The 256GB variant is available at Rs 69,999. It is available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G is selling at Rs 84,999, down from Rs 94,999 on Flipkart and Amazon. This is also available at a discount of Rs 10,000. Galaxy S23 Plus is available for purchase in Cream and Phantom Black colour variants.

In case you are planning to buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G it is selling at a price of Rs 96,990 on Amazon. , It had launched at Rs 1,24,999. This high-end smartphone is available in Phantom Black colour option.

If you are still confused if you should buy these models at discount or wait for the new ones that will launch soon, here’s what you can expect from the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Expected specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S24 series models are likely to come with a flat display, just like their predecessor. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are expected to come with bigger and brighter displays. According to Ahmed Qwaider, a reputable tipster, Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a titanium frame, same as iPhone 15 Pro Max, that is 56 per cent more durable than the Armor Aluminum used in its predecessors.

As per a report by GSMArena, Galaxy S24 is likely to be powered by Exynos 2400 chipset while the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, same as OnePlus 12 and iQOO 12.

As mentioned earlier, the new Galaxy S24 series is expected to come with new AI features. As per tipster Arsène Lupin, all three models are likely to come with features like Live Translate and Generative Edit for photos. They might also come with Nightography Zoom, High Resolution, and more features.

In terms of camera, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are expected to house a 50MP triple rear camera setup while the Ultra model might come with a 200MP triple rear camera setup. All three models are likely to feature a 12MP selfie camera, reported GSMArena.

As for the battery, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra are likely to be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery, a 4,900 mAh battery and a 5,000 mAh battery respectively.

