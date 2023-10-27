Apple iPhones to be made in India for domestic and global markets by Tata: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Tata Group is all set to become the first Indian iPhone maker as Wistron’s board has approved the plan for the sale of its India plant to the salt-to-software conglomerate.

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said Tata Group will make Apple iPhones in India for domestic and global markets.

"Congratulations to the Tata team for taking over Wistron operations. Thank you @Wistron for your contributions, and great going for Apple in building a global supply chain from India with Indian companies at its helm," posted Rajeev Chandrasekhar on X platform (formerly Twitter).

PM @narendramodi Ji's visionary PLI scheme has already propelled India into becoming a trusted & major hub for smartphone manufacturing and exports.



— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) October 27, 2023

Wistron board approved its subsidiaries SMS Infocomm (Singapore) and Wistrom Hong Kong Ltd to sign the share purchase agreement with Tata Electronics Private Ltd (TEPL) for sale of its 100% indirect stake in Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) pvt Ltd. The transaction price is tentatively estimated at $125 million.

On confirmation and signing of relevant agreements by both sides, the deal will proceed to obtain necessary approvals.

“Following the completion of the transaction, Wistron will make the required announcements and filings in accordance with applicable regulation,” it noted. The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru.

