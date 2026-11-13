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Apple is shutting down its 28-year-old support forum: What iPhone and Mac users need to know

Apple is shutting down its 28-year-old support forum: What iPhone and Mac users need to know

Apple is moving away from its long-running peer-support forum, leaving customers to rely on official support channels and third-party communities for troubleshooting advice.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 3:28 PM IST
Apple is shutting down its 28-year-old support forum: What iPhone and Mac users need to knowApple is ending Apple Support Community. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple users looking for solutions to device problems will soon have one less place to turn to. The company is ending its online Apple Support Community, a platform where you have spent nearly three decades discussing technical issues and sharing fixes for Apple products. The closure is particularly significant for those who rely on older discussion threads to troubleshoot problems that may not have straightforward answers in Apple's support guides.

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From November 20, the forum will no longer be available, bringing an end to a service that began in the late 1990s. Apple has already restricted what visitors can do on the platform, and its decision leaves questions about the future of thousands of user contributions.

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Apple Support Community closure - What changes for you?

The shutdown means you will lose access to the company's dedicated space for peer-to-peer technical discussions. The forum has already switched to read-only mode, so you can search older posts but cannot publish new questions or add replies.

For someone dealing with an unusual Mac error, an iPhone software issue or a problem with another Apple product, this removes an avenue where other users could share their experiences and possible workarounds. The future of the existing discussion archive after November 20 remains unclear. Apple has not announced whether these posts will be preserved elsewhere.

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The platform dates back to 1998, when it operated as Apple Tech Exchange. It was renamed Apple Discussions in 2000, redesigned and relaunched as Apple Support Communities in 2011, and adopted its current name in 2022. Apple has not given a detailed reason for ending the service. In a statement to MacRumors, the company said it decided to close the community after evaluating its strategy and customer needs.

Where can you find troubleshooting help?

Apple is directing visitors to its official Support website for product guidance. You can also approach Apple Support directly or seek assistance at a Genius Bar.

For discussions with other device owners, MacRumors Forums and Reddit remain alternatives. However, neither replaces Apple's own dedicated community platform.

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The closure also leaves you with a practical deadline, as if an older discussion contains a fix they may need again, they should revisit it before November 20. Apple has yet to clarify the long-term availability of the forum's accumulated discussions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 3:18 PM IST
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