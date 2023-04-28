Apple is working on EarPods with USB-C ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series is rumoured to feature a USB-C port, instead of a lightning port, for the first time ever. Ahead of any confirmation, it is reported that the company has even started making wired EarPods with USB-C jack for the upcoming iPhone lineup, reported tipster ShrimpApplePro on Twitter.

Also USB-C MFI cables and Earpods are in mass production for a while is the best proof that it’s happening. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 27, 2023

The tipster reveals that the EarPods have been in production for a while now. These earbuds are expected to connect directly to the iPhone without needing an adapter. The current models come with a lightning port or a 3.5mm headphone jack, priced at Rs 2,000 in India.

Earlier, the tipster had announced that Apple supplier Foxconn is making USB-C EarPods for the company.

Yeah usb-c with MFI is happening

Foxconn already in mass production accessories like EarPods and cables pic.twitter.com/1ka9CRlY93 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) February 28, 2023

For the unversed, European Union (EU) has made it mandatory for all smartphone makers to adopt a universal charging standard i.e. USB-C in this case. Apple executives confirmed that the company will comply with European rules but did not mention the model they will start with. As per the EU rules, all mobile phones sold in the EU will need to have a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that there is a possibility that the company will introduce USB-C port in the iPhone models starting 2023.

Will the Apple iPhone model with USB-C port just be limited to Europe?

As per a statement by Maurice Klahne, senior research analyst, Counterpoint Research, “It's just simply too costly to make different devices for different regions. And so, Apple will likely make the switch everywhere all at once."

If the tech giant plans to introduce USB-C ports of iPhones, users will be able to charge their Macs, iPad and iPhones with the same charger.

Analyst Kuo also reported earlier that only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will support high-speed data transfers over USB-C. He even added that Apple is expected to optimise chargers that are a part of the copmay’s Made For iPhone (MFi) program to offer faster speed. However, it is highly unlikely that iPhones will require users to buy a data cable from Apple only, as it will defeat the EU’s entire purpose of introducing a universal charging standard.

