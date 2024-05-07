Apple launches new iPad Pro, the thinnest product ever from the company with new M4 chipset

Apple has introduced its thinnest iPad Pro models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch versions, measuring just 5.3mm and 5.1mm in thickness, respectively. These models feature OLED displays known as Tandem OLED, boasting an Ultra Retina XDR display capable of delivering 1600 nits of HDR brightness.

The screens also use nano-texture glass, similar to previous high-end iPad Pros, enhancing display quality under various lighting conditions.

Performance enhancements



The highlight of the new iPad Pro is the M4 chipset, marking a significant upgrade from the previous M2 chip. The M4, built on second-generation 3nm technology, improves power efficiency significantly. It offers a 50% increase in overall performance compared to the M2 and maintains the same energy efficiency while providing increased processing power.

The graphics performance is particularly notable, being four times more powerful than that of the M2. Additionally, the M4 includes a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for advanced AI tasks, capable of handling 38 trillion operations, which supports more complex and intelligent applications.

Magic Keyboard

Apple has also introduced a new Magic Keyboard which comes with a larger trackpad. Apple claims the experience will be just like a MacBook.

Apple Pencil Pro

The company has also introduced an entirely new Apple Pencil Pro. The new Pencil comes with an enhanced sensor around the grip for precise haptic feedback. It also supports Find My.

Pricing and Availability for Apple's New iPad Pro with M4 Chipset

Where and When to Buy

Starting today, May 7, customers can order the new iPad Pro with the M4 chipset through Apple's official website (apple.com/in/store) and the Apple Store app. The device will be available in 29 countries and regions, including the U.S. In-store availability will begin on Wednesday, May 15.

Apple iPad Pro 2024 Specifications

Availability and Pricing

The new iPad Pro is offered in silver and space black finishes across four storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Pricing details are as follows:

11-inch iPad Pro:

Wi-Fi model starts at Rs 99,900

Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at Rs 119,900



13-inch iPad Pro:

Wi-Fi model starts at Rs 129,900

Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at Rs 149,900



Education Pricing

Apple provides special education pricing for students, their parents, faculty, staff, and home-school teachers:

11-inch iPad Pro: Rs 89,900

13-inch iPad Pro: Rs 119,900

Accessories

Apple Pencil Pro: Available for Rs 11,900 (education price Rs 10,900).



Apple Pencil (USB-C): Priced at Rs 7,900 (education price Rs 6,900).



Magic Keyboard: Available in black and white; the 11-inch model is Rs 29,900 (education price Rs 27,900), and the 13-inch model is Rs 33,900 (education price Rs 31,900).



Smart Folio: Available for the 11-inch iPad Pro at Rs 8,500 and for the 13-inch at Rs 10,900 in black, white, and denim finishes.



Software

Logic Pro for iPad 2: Available May 13 as a free update for existing users, or a new subscription for $4.99 per month or $49 per year, including a one-month free trial.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2: Available later this spring for Rs 499 per month, or Rs 4999 per year, also with a one-month free trial.