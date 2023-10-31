Apple launches new MacBook Pro laptops, iMac in India; check detailed pricing, availability, other details

Apple has launched a new line-up of MacBook Pro laptops in India with more power and efficiency in the mix. The new laptops are powered by M3-line of chipsets which are the first 3nm chipsets used for laptops and PCs. Apple has also introduced a new iMac, updating the model after 2021. The new MacBook Pro models will be available with the option of three new chipsets: M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max. The iMac is available with the M3 chipset.

MacBook Pro M3 Pricing in India

The MacBook Pro starts at a price of Rs 1,69,900 with the M3 and the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at Rs 1,99,900. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at a price of Rs 2,49,900. The most expensive 16-inch MacBook M3 Max with 8TB SSD and 128GB RAM will cost Rs 7,19,900. A similar configuration of the 14-inch MacBook M3 Max will cost Rs 6,89,900.

Availability

Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting today, Monday, October 30, on apple.com/in/store and in the Apple Store app in 27 countries and regions. It will begin arriving to customers and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, starting Tuesday, November 7.

The new MacBook Pro are the first laptops to feature a 3nm chipset. According to Apple, the new chipsets not only make the new laptops much faster than the first-generation MacBooks powered by Apple Silicon (M1) but it also provides higher efficiency, thanks to the 3nm architecture.

iMac Price and Availability

The iMac with an 8-core GPU is priced at Rs 1,34,900. It comes in green, pink, blue, and silver. The features include an 8-core CPU, 8GB of memory, a 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, and it comes with a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. The iMac with a 10-core GPU starts at Rs 1,54,900, or Rs 1,44,900 for students. It’s available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. This model has an 8-core CPU, 8GB of memory, a 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two extra USB 3 ports. It comes with a Magic Keyboard that has Touch ID, a Magic Mouse, and Gigabit Ethernet.

You can order the new 24-inch iMac with M3 from today, October 30, on the Apple online store. It’s available in 27 countries, including the US Deliveries will start from November 7 and it will also be available in Apple Store locations and at Apple Authorised Resellers.

Also read: Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, powers new iMac and MacBook Pro

Also read: Apple iPhones to be made in India for domestic and global markets by Tata: Rajeev Chandrasekhar